Maserati Refreshes Grecale, GranTurismo And GranCabrio For 2027, Even If You'll Probably Never Notice

Maserati's one of those brands that feels like it always has so much potential, but it just can't quite get itself together enough to really succeed. Not that I see any of myself in that statement. Year-over-year sales have been sliding for a couple of years now, and the Italian automaker's going to need more than a $250,000 mid-engine supercar to stay afloat. Which means the Grecale gets a refresh for 2027, as does the GranTurismo coupe and its convertible sibling, the GranCabrio. They don't look much different, but did you really expect big changes from the company that made the new GranTurismo look so much like the old one?

If you've seen one of these new pre-refresh Maseratis, odds are, it was the Grecale, since it doesn't cost $150,000 just to get in the door. For 2027, the Grecale gets a few styling changes up front that bring it more in line with the refreshed coupe and convertible, including a blockier front bumper design with air intakes that connect to the grille. Inside, "all contact points between driver and car have been renewed." What that means exactly is hard to know because Maserati didn't release any interior photos. Considering the press release highlights a new steering wheel with "an unprecedented octagonal geometry and a six o'clock spoke," and a redesigned clock, don't expect big changes in the cabin, either. The gear selector is now a row of physical buttons between the two center screens.

Maserati

Thankfully, Maserati dropped the base four-cylinder in the U.S. for 2027 and made the 385-horsepower V6 the new base engine. The electric Folgore version also sticks around, and it now has a 268-mile max range, 29 miles more than the '26 model got. Depending on which wheels you order, the range improvements from the front fascia upgrade are between six miles better with the 20s to 33 miles on the 21s. Also, the Grecale Trofeo still hits 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, which isn't news, but it feels like Maserati really wants you to know that fact.