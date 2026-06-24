Can Anything Be Done To Save The Raceways Closing Around The Country?

Western Pennsylvania's famed Pitt Race facility, formerly BeaveRun, was a fixture of professional and amateur motorsports calendars for 24 years, right up until it closed to the public last October. This is just one recent track closure that exemplifies decades of legendary automotive temples of speed shutting down. America invented hot rodding, and revolutionized motorsport, but we're losing some of the most important sites of technological innovation and enthusiastic diversion at a rapid pace over the last few years.

In a $50 million deal to buy Pitt Race, Wampum I, LLC became the new owner of the facility and presumes to convert the track into yet another massive data center. What once was a paragon of humanity, a playground built purely for the emotional dedication to the temple of go-fast, has been deconstructed for the purposes of moving around ones and zeroes. Motorsport is about more than just setting a fast lap time or winning races; it's about human-to-human interaction, camaraderie, and community building. Race tracks are also safe places for maniacs like me to get our fill of vroom vroom in a safe, controlled environment.

Race tracks around the country are closing, largely because the real estate they sit on is growing exponentially in value, and developers are looking to cash in on new commercial and residential projects. Unchecked American suburban sprawl, politically-bent zoning practices, and perhaps most ironically, a forced car-dependent social structure is speed-running the collapse of American motorsport.

With some serious collective effort, we enthusiasts could come together to at least stem the tide of dying tracks. We need to support our tracks, support politicians who disincentivize these large corporate developments, organize political and legal battles against them, and more.