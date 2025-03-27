Carvana Accidentally Gave A Woman A Free Car

A TikToker who bought a used car from Carvana and financed it through Bank of America was surprised to see that everyone's favorite vehicular vending machine company had listed her as the lien holder on the title and bill of sale for her new vehicle, not the bank. In doing so, Carvana may have handed her a free car, as she has the title and confirmed with the state that their records show no liens or loans on the vehicle. The used car retailer has faced some rough patches over the past few years, miraculously dodging bankruptcy even when facing billions of dollars of debt. Despite seemingly continuous issues with the used car retailer's sales practices, Carvana's stock spiked over 400 percent between January 2024 and January 2025.

The TikToker @sydneykidneybean shared her story on the social media app five days ago, and at the time of this writing, the video has over 1.6 million views. In a follow-up TikTok, Sydney explains that she does not plan to capitalize on the situation in any way, saying, "luckily for [Carvana and Bank of America] I am not a fraudster."