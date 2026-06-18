At $12,500, Is This 2003 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Everything You Could Want?

New parts on an older car are often a good sign. When on a vehicle like today's Nice Price or No Dice Tacoma, they are kind of a surprise, given the model's legendary build quality and reliability. Let's see what this tidy truck might really be worth.

Mountain Dew, the citrus-flavored soda owned by PepsiCo, is a textbook example of successful rebranding. Debuting in the 1950s, Mountain Dew was originally positioned as the beverage of choice for hillbillies, bumpkins, and rubes. In the 1990s, the company pivoted to a new marketing campaign promoting Mountain Dew as a refreshing power-up for gamers, both X and video, extolling them and their wannabe followers to "Do the Dew."

General Motors attempted a similar rebrand of the Oldsmobile marque in the 1980s and '90s, but unfortunately to less successful ends. That brand's tagline, "Not your father's Oldsmobile," simultaneously offended existing customers and confused potential conquest customers, because while it explained what the brand wasn't, it failed to succinctly communicate what it was. The 1990 Olds Troféo we looked at on Wednesday was one of the products GM released to capitalize on this newfound brio, but it proved to be the wrong car then and, at $9,995, the wrong car now. Based on your comments, it just didn't spark any interest nor stir a single loin. As a result, it dropped in a 76% 'No Dice' loss.