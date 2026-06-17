At $9,995, Is This 1990 Oldsmobile Troféo A Prize Package?

The dealer offering today's Nice Price or No Dice Olds touts it as being one of 3,852 built in 1990 with the Astroroof option. That's a moonroof for those of us not fluent in market-speak. Let's see if this old Olds' price puts us over the moon.

The FIFA World Cup tourney is being contested across an astounding 104 matches, staged on football pitches across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Here in the States, games are being held in cities as far-flung as Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, and Miami. That means catching some of your favorite teams will require some travel, perhaps even by car. Of course, that then results in the pickle of where to park that car, as most of these cities are seeking to maximize profits from the games by jacking up parking prices.

As such, some creative parking strategies need to be employed, such as traveling in a 4X4 vehicle that can traverse and, perhaps, park in spaces not accessible by plebeian two-wheel-drive cars. It also makes sense to drive something a bit rough and unassuming, lest it become the target of some soccer-fan after-game hooliganism. The 1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport we looked at on Tuesday could be the perfect vehicle for such a soccer-game sojourn. It looked nicely patina'd, and at $5,500, it probably would cost less than parking, a stadium seat, and a cold brewski at the game. You all recognized that fact with a 62% 'Nice Price' win.