At $9,995, Is This 1990 Oldsmobile Troféo A Prize Package?
The dealer offering today's Nice Price or No Dice Olds touts it as being one of 3,852 built in 1990 with the Astroroof option. That's a moonroof for those of us not fluent in market-speak. Let's see if this old Olds' price puts us over the moon.
The FIFA World Cup tourney is being contested across an astounding 104 matches, staged on football pitches across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Here in the States, games are being held in cities as far-flung as Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, and Miami. That means catching some of your favorite teams will require some travel, perhaps even by car. Of course, that then results in the pickle of where to park that car, as most of these cities are seeking to maximize profits from the games by jacking up parking prices.
As such, some creative parking strategies need to be employed, such as traveling in a 4X4 vehicle that can traverse and, perhaps, park in spaces not accessible by plebeian two-wheel-drive cars. It also makes sense to drive something a bit rough and unassuming, lest it become the target of some soccer-fan after-game hooliganism. The 1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport we looked at on Tuesday could be the perfect vehicle for such a soccer-game sojourn. It looked nicely patina'd, and at $5,500, it probably would cost less than parking, a stadium seat, and a cold brewski at the game. You all recognized that fact with a 62% 'Nice Price' win.
Your father's Oldsmobile
Speaking of sports championships, have you ever noticed that many leagues like to acknowledge their top games and winners with serving ware? Across multiple sports, there are various cups, bowls, and plates. It's enough to make a fan feel a bit peckish at the mere suggestion. Today's 1990 Oldsmobile Troféo eschews that specificity, choosing instead to be simply named for a more generic "trophy," albeit in Spanish.
It should be noted that this is not a Toronado Troféo, despite what the ad might say. While originally a top-of-the-line trim package on the company's luxury personal coupe, Oldsmobile attempted to distinguish the Troféo as a distinct model in 1989 to spur sales. For this model year, even more effort went into the model, lengthening it by more than a foot and increasing trunk space.
It proved all for naught, as Toronado and Troféo sales never took off. The coupes ended production in 1992, with the Aurora sedan stepping in as Olds' range-topper two years later. Looking at the somewhat anonymous, Avanti-like profile of this Troféo, it's not hard to see why it didn't prove wildly popular. That, of course, makes it all the more interesting today.
Bulletproof Buick
As with previous generations, the Toronado and gussied-up Troféo shared their basic structure with the Cadillac Eldorado and Buick Riviera. That wasn't the only Buick connection, though. Olds offered its luxury coupe with a single drivetrain option: the Buick 3.8-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission. In the Olds (and pretty much everything else), the naturally aspirated pushrod engine produces 165 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. While not stellar numbers, the Buick mill more than makes up for that by being one of the best, most reliable engines ever to come out of GM.
This one has 97,881 miles on it, so it likely has plenty of life left. While appreciably low, those miles don't show on the car's exterior. The Bright Red paint appears to pop, and there's no evidence of curb rash on any of the factory alloys. No word is given as to the age of the tires wrapping those wheels, but they are Coopers, so at least they're a decent brand. The ad also doesn't say whether the car has a clean title (thanks, amateur-hour Facebook Marketplace), but given the car's condition and the dealer offering, we can assume it's clean until otherwise advised.
Bells and whistles
The hits keep coming in the cabin as well. As noted by the seller, this is a heavily optioned car, as befitting of the marque's top-o'-the-heap positioning. That means the interior is upholstered with leather seating surfaces featuring stitched "Troféo" embroidery on the backrests. It also means more buttons, levers, and knobs than you can shake a stick at.
The upholstery does show some age, although it's more of a patina than abrading. Everything else is '80s plastic, which, if noted on GM's performance review of the era, would have been marked as "needs improvement." It's mostly all stock in here, save for the addition of what looks to be an alarm indicator diode and a satellite radio head unit in the cubby on the center stack. Climate control is automatic but single zoned, and tunage is provided by a factory AM/FM/cassette stereo.
Quite a few GM cars of this era employed digital dashboards, but this Troféo goes mostly analog, save for the message center and contiguous odometer readout. It's perhaps unfortunate that the picture the seller chose to show the overall mileage also reveals that the car is currently averaging a mediocre 14.3 miles per gallon.
Deserving of a look?
We can't really go by that mpg as representative of the car's nature, and even if it's accurate, gas prices are coming down soon, aren't they? Regardless, we now need to decide if fuel is the only crazy expense we'll need to consider today, as we now turn our attention to the car's $9,995 asking price. Even in this crazy, inflation-driven day and age, that's not chicken feed. That being said, this is a very nice example of a fairly rare car. And, one sold four years back on Bring a Trailer for substantially more, so there's that.
What do you think? Does $9,995 seem fair for this Olds as it sits, all things considered? Or, does that price not take the prize?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Wayne, Nebraska, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Glemon for the hookup!
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