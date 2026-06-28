Chrysler's Muscle-Bound DOHC 426 Hemi Never Got To Eat Ford SOHC 427s For Breakfast

Officially called the A-925 engine in Chrysler documentation, the engine shown here — a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8 with special dual-overhead cam cylinder heads — was intended to bring the fight to Ford in NASCAR for the 1965 season. Then, NASCAR outlawed the engine before it could ever compete.

After Hemi-powered cars won the 1964 Daytona 500 by over two laps from the fastest Ford entry, the Blue Oval knew it needed more power if it was going to be competitive. Ford started preparing an overhead cam version of its 427 V8, and Chrysler needed to retaliate to levels of mutually assured destruction.

The so-called Doomsday Hemi wasn't actually a "Hemi" at all. To fit four valves per cylinder, Chrysler resorted to a "Penta-Roof" A-frame-style head. Chrysler built the rest of the engine in basically the same manner as it normally would, except the block wasn't machined for the standard Hemi's central camshaft or pushrods. Each camshaft is driven by a cogged belt from the crankshaft in a triangular run. To save weight, the intake manifold and valve covers were all crafted from magnesium.

Because the cylinder head now flows more air, and each of the valves is smaller and lighter with less inertial mass, this atomic bomb of an engine is more comfortable at higher rpm than a standard 426 Hemi engine. According to reports from Chrysler engineers at the time, this engine was easily capable of 7,000 rpm and put down quite a bit more than the 500 ponies a standard Hemi made in NASCAR trim. Some allege it was capable of around 700 horsepower, an incredible amount of power for the time, and crucially, a lot more than Ford could make with its so-called Cammer 427 engine.