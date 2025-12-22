Ford 427 Vs 427 SOHC: How The Cammer Became A Totally Different Machine

For engine enthusiasts and muscle car fans, the 1960s were a seriously exciting time. Engines were getting larger, outputs were soaring, and the rivalries within motorsport were heating up at a wild pace. By now, we've surely all heard the tale of Ford taking on Ferrari, securing a smattering of wins at Le Mans and beating them at their own game. But the Blue Oval brand had rivalries building on its home turf, too.

On the NASCAR circuit, Chrysler was quickly taking Ford's crown, and it was all thanks to a new ace up the automaker's sleeve — the 426ci Elephant HEMI engine. At the '64 Daytona 500, Chrysler claimed the top three places, firmly putting Ford in their place, demonstrating the impressive performance that was offered by its new HEMI V8. Keen not to be outshone for too long, Ford engineers got busy in the workshop, and their starting point was to dig out the GT40's side-oiler 427-FE motor.

Now, Ford already knew the engine was both powerful and reliable thanks to previous race successes, the much of the engine was left largely untouched, save for tweaks to the idler gear, a few updates to the 427's lubrication system, and cross-bolted main bearing caps — the latter a necessity for handling the sort of grunt Ford had in mind for destroying the Elephant's NASCAR dominance.

However, while the block was kept mostly unchanged from the 427-FE lump, Ford engineers got busy working on the top end. The heads were completely redesigned with hemispherical combustion chambers, and the team opted for a single overhead camshaft design. Here is where the engine's nickname "Cammer" stems from.