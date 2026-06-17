Former Top Gear Host Jeremy Clarkson Has 'Aggressive' Cancer

Jeremy Clarkson, easily among the top ten best presenters the BBC's Top Gear automotive-themed review program ever had, announced this week on his Amazon farming show that he's been diagnosed with cancer. During the two-episode season five finale of Clarkson's Farm, the 66-year-old Briton admitted to the audience that he was diagnosed in May, confirming that a biopsy proved the cancer to be "aggressive" but that they caught it "really early." The series ended its fifth season with Clarkson's typical caustic sarcasm, "if this is all successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't."

Clarkson said on the show that the location of the cancer wasn't anyone's business but his and his doctors, but went on to reveal that the disease had consumed 10% of his prostate gland. When Jeremy referred to May, we're not talking about last month, as the series was filmed in the summer of 2025. Being that Clarkson is still quite alive and underwent surgery to remove the cancerous material, the hope is certainly that he'll make a full recovery. His surgery followed just eight months after his heart surgery for blocked coronary arteries.

The presenter and devout conservative political opinion columnist has long railed against the United Kingdom's National Health Services, calling it a "creaking monster" that needs a "rethink." Following his stay in hospital, however, he gave nothing but the most glowing of reviews: "The doctors, the nurses and everyone I met were kind. It was all spotless. Lunch was kids' food—brilliant, and they even made me better—for which I shall be eternally grateful." Just hours before his heart surgery, Clarkson's column had been published criticizing the NHS for claims that the program was hiring international doctors who had been banned from practice in their native countries.