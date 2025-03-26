'Top Gear' Host Argues To Swap 'Pointless' Driving For Cycling In The City

Across his career in TV, "Top Gear" and "Grand Tour" host James May convinced us all that he's a die-hard Car Guy. He drove to the North Pole, crossed Africa in several beat up classics and raced against public transport in a classic Jag. After more than 20 years of this schtick, May is changing his tune and is joining the war on cars.

The TV host ripped cars a new one in an interview with London's Cycling Campaign, where he called driving in cities a "pointless" activity. May, who admitted to owning around 25 bicycles, explained that driving in city centers "spoils cars for me" and added that it makes them "boring and annoying."

Instead of driving around down, May argues that cars should be reserved for longer trips and the kind of journeys that you couldn't make via public transport or bicycle. Trips like journeys "from London to my pub in Wiltshire," he told the LCC.