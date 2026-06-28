How Well Do Subarus Hold Their Value Compared To Other Brands?
New Subarus get high marks from Consumer Reports for reliability, with the latest rankings slotting this Japanese brand just behind Toyota. Dependability is a key contributor to strong resale values, and Subaru is no exception. As a result, the automaker enjoys lower depreciation rates than most other brands. In fact, in a CarEdge assessment, Subaru ranked second for best 5-year resale value among mainstream manufacturers — behind Toyota and ahead of Honda.
Of course, this high standing creates a double-edged sword. Current owners will lose less money due to depreciation, but buyers looking to buy used will have to spend more. To drill down further, we compared Subaru's valuation numbers from CarEdge and iSeeCars with those of several competitors. The focus is on 5-year depreciation, as used vehicles of this age tend to strike a balance between modernity and affordability. Of course, talking about a brand's overall resale value only goes so far, and model-specific depreciation is arguably even more important, so you'll learn which Subaru nameplates hold their value better than others (hint: the BRZ is the hands-down winner).
Subaru resale value vs. competitors
CarEdge research data shows that Toyota is the clear resale value champ, with a 5-year average residual value of 64.9%. Subaru follows with 61.2%, trailed closely by Honda at 60.5%. Among non-premium brands, these are the only three to stay in the 60% range, although Mazda just missed the cutoff with 59.7%. Mini and Ram aren't too far behind, with a tie of 59.5%. GMC has a depreciation rate of 56.5%. Subaru's retained value looks even stronger against Fiat (52.0%), Hyundai (52.0%), and Chevrolet (51.6%), which round out the top 10 performers. To put all these numbers in perspective, Chrysler (38.4%) and Dodge (38.2%) rank lowest among the 19 brands reviewed. That's in line with American automakers having poor long-term reliability.
For comparison, we also pulled model-specific average 5-year depreciation rates from iSeeCars in order to calculate brand averages. The results follow a similar path, but are more optimistic — at least at the upper end of the mainstream brand scale. Toyota again sits atop the mass-market brand range with 69.6% retained value over half a decade, with Honda (66.1%) trading spots with Subaru for second place. Subaru's third-place ranking of 65.5% still puts it ahead of Mazda (60.1%) and Dodge (58.7%). Ford follows closely at 58.4%, with Chevrolet just behind at 58.1%. Mini (57.6%), Mitsubishi (56.0%), and Hyundai (55.9%) complete the top 10 mainstream brand valuations reviewed from iSeeCars. Outside of Mazda, which is nearly identical between the two studies, the 2%–7% separation may be confusing. However, regardless of scale, both sites show that Subaru ranks among the top three brands for resale value.
Best Subaru models for resale value
No matter which company you trust for 5-year resale value estimates, one Subaru stands far above its stablemates: the BRZ. Near-identical resale values (iSeeCars: 76.1%, CarEdge: 76.4%) make this sports coupe the best of the brand for retaining value. For what it's worth, Kelley Blue Book says that a 2026 BRZ will only retain 50.9% of its original value after 5 years. From there, the results depend on which set of numbers you believe for the same four models. In other words, the remainder of the Subaru lineup, except for the Outback and Ascent (the EVs are too new for a five-year valuation), tends to cluster much more closely together, making the exact rankings less clear-cut.
With a resale value of 69.1%, CarEdge gives the Impreza second-place status, followed by the WRX at 67.1%. The Crosstrek (66.3%) and Forester (64.7%) complete the top five rankings. Meanwhile, iSeeCars says the Crosstrek, with its 71.2%, earns a silver medal for Subaru resale value. However, the Impreza wagon trails just behind at 70.9%. The WRX holds on to 70.2% after 5 years, compared to 67.5% for the Forester. The Forester is also the cheapest car to insure.