How Well Do Subarus Hold Their Value Compared To Other Brands?

New Subarus get high marks from Consumer Reports for reliability, with the latest rankings slotting this Japanese brand just behind Toyota. Dependability is a key contributor to strong resale values, and Subaru is no exception. As a result, the automaker enjoys lower depreciation rates than most other brands. In fact, in a CarEdge assessment, Subaru ranked second for best 5-year resale value among mainstream manufacturers — behind Toyota and ahead of Honda.

Of course, this high standing creates a double-edged sword. Current owners will lose less money due to depreciation, but buyers looking to buy used will have to spend more. To drill down further, we compared Subaru's valuation numbers from CarEdge and iSeeCars with those of several competitors. The focus is on 5-year depreciation, as used vehicles of this age tend to strike a balance between modernity and affordability. Of course, talking about a brand's overall resale value only goes so far, and model-specific depreciation is arguably even more important, so you'll learn which Subaru nameplates hold their value better than others (hint: the BRZ is the hands-down winner).