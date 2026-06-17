These Are The Cars With The Strongest Cult Followings

Cults are funny things. You might thing you are too smart or strong to get sucked into a strange way of seeing the world, but if they get you at the right time, you're suddenly putting rubber ducks on your dashboard and waving at everyone who owns the same car as you. Cults are sneaky like that. I asked you about what car you thought had the strongest cult following in the automotive world earlier this week, and some of the answers were predictable; Miatas, Jeeps, and the cultiest of cult, Teslas, all made the cut.

There were some surprises though. I never considered Corvette owners a cult, but their owners do seem to wear the same shoes and clothes... There was even a suggestion from Europe, which I would have never considered. Take a look at what cars your fellow Jalops think have the strongest cult following, and try not to get sucked in by the sauce. Just remember; your smarter and better than that.