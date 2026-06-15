What Car Has The Strongest Cult Following?

The Volkswagen Beetle has earned its cult status honestly. It was a funky, affordable option during a time in American automotive manufacturing that focused on long, luxurious road yachts. The Bug had a certain off-beat appeal to hippies and students in particular, and is practically a symbol for the '60s second maybe only to its big brother, the Microbus.

It was also, famously, the favorite car of Charles Manson, who planned for a dune buggy based post-apocalyptic cult. In actuality, Manson never thought the world was going to end, he just wanted to hold on to his cult of drugged-up women. You could even say the VW, which was designed by Ferdinand Porsche with support from the Third Reich, was born out of a cult, though the Beetle wouldn't really become popular until after the war. Once folks overcame the icky historical beginning of the Bug it became incredibly popular, so much so that the last factory (sort of) producing the Beetle finally ended production in 2019. People are still plenty obsessed with this little vehicle today, as evidence by our own stories and the revival of the Beetle in the late '90s, when everyone was 60s obsessed.

So what's your pick? What car do you think has the most die-hard, loyal fans.