The very dumb U.S.-Israeli war on Iran appears to be wrapping up, as the Trump administration nears a deal with the Iranian government in which we mostly lose. While many hope that an end to the war would mean the resumption of free-flowing crude oil, a sudden glut of oil hitting the market as the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is lifted, it turns out things aren't quite that simple. In fact, oil has been flowing through the strait for months, all thanks to U.S. military-backed smugglers.

A new report from Reuters details the scheme, in which tankers willing to traverse the Strait of Hormuz delivered their crude payloads not to customers waiting at faraway ports, but to ships waiting just beyond Iran's reach. These ship-to-ship transfers, between boats with dimmed lights and disabled transponders, were meant to avoid Iran's naval panopticon — yet stay within full view of the U.S. military, which coordinated the transfers.