Hero Alligator Attacks Fleeing DWI Suspect, Slowing Him Down For The Arrest
McGruff the Crime Dog isn't the only critter who can take a bite out of crime. Police received assistance from an alligator while tracking and apprehending a man who fled a traffic stop, reports NBC News. This may seem like a "Florida man" story, but it actually took place in Louisiana, another popular home for the ancient reptiles.
State police received reports of a Toyota Supra driving recklessly on Interstate 10 west of New Orleans. Witnesses said it had crashed into the concrete barrier and had a flat tire, which is a terrible way to treat such a legendary car. Troopers caught up with the Supra on Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish, according to the New York Times, and made a traffic stop. The driver, Victor Rivas, allegedly showed signs of impairment and fled when troopers tried to arrest him.
Those who haven't traveled across southern Louisiana might not realize that fleeing isn't as simple as running away from the highway. The areas near most Louisiana highways are quite swampy, so highways are elevated on what are essentially low bridges for miles and miles across the swamp. That means that when Rivas fled from police, he jumped off the elevated highway and essentially right into the swamp, where creatures like snakes, wild hogs, and alligators live.
Down in the bayou
Deputies were unwilling to enter the swamp themselves, fully aware of the hazards waiting for them there. Fortunately for them, one of those hazards turned out to be on their side.
"That's when an alligator joined the law enforcement team and tried to convince Rivas that surrendering was the better option, but he thought otherwise," said the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post. "Rivas was attacked by the alligator and sustained injuries to both of his arms." Somehow, Rivas was undeterred by the alligator attack and kept running. Deputies brought in drones to search for and locate Rivas. He finally surrendered to authorities and was treated for non-life-threatening injures from his alligator encounter. According to the Sheriff's office, "The alligator was not injured and has since returned to its regular patrol of the swamp."
The sheriff's office has had a bit of fun with this story, posting some obviously AI-generated images to Facebook featuring Deputy Al E Gator. In one of them, he receives a Deputy of the Year award from Sheriff Greg Champagne "For Outstanding Service and Dedication."
Reminder: Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement.
Deputy Al E Gator and his three million pals are on patrol. It's good to know they're on our side now, rather than peacefully protesting by blocking traffic or sleeping under airplanes.