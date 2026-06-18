Hero Alligator Attacks Fleeing DWI Suspect, Slowing Him Down For The Arrest

McGruff the Crime Dog isn't the only critter who can take a bite out of crime. Police received assistance from an alligator while tracking and apprehending a man who fled a traffic stop, reports NBC News. This may seem like a "Florida man" story, but it actually took place in Louisiana, another popular home for the ancient reptiles.

State police received reports of a Toyota Supra driving recklessly on Interstate 10 west of New Orleans. Witnesses said it had crashed into the concrete barrier and had a flat tire, which is a terrible way to treat such a legendary car. Troopers caught up with the Supra on Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish, according to the New York Times, and made a traffic stop. The driver, Victor Rivas, allegedly showed signs of impairment and fled when troopers tried to arrest him.

Those who haven't traveled across southern Louisiana might not realize that fleeing isn't as simple as running away from the highway. The areas near most Louisiana highways are quite swampy, so highways are elevated on what are essentially low bridges for miles and miles across the swamp. That means that when Rivas fled from police, he jumped off the elevated highway and essentially right into the swamp, where creatures like snakes, wild hogs, and alligators live.