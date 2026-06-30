How To Get The Most Out Of Your Headlight Restoration Kit

Did you know that the finish on headlights may last just 3 to 5 years, depending on the surrounding climate? That means it's possible for every part of your car to still look relatively new, except for your headlights. Headlight lenses get yellow and hazy as they oxidize and age. The good news is that there's something you can do about it, short of replacing the lenses altogether.

Headlight restoration kits are designed to get rid of most of that haziness and return your headlights to close to their original luster. But not all kits are equal, and it's important to choose the right one for a long-lasting shine. You'll want to make sure it has all the necessary equipment, especially multiple grits of sandpaper and a UV coating.

The headlight restoration process is multi step, and all of the steps are important. That is especially true when it comes to the prep work. You'll need to make sure your lens is clean and free of dirt and debris before you start the actual restoration work. You'll also want to carefully tape around the headlight lens to protect the surrounding area. After that, you'll need to sand the lens multiple times, gradually moving from coarse sandpaper to finer sandpaper. Then, carefully apply the UV clear coat. Follow all of the directions on the package, and don't skip any steps. With patience and attention to detail, you can get some good results.