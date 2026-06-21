5 Companies That Make Classic Car Bodies When The Automakers Won't
Restoring a classic car is a dream challenge for many enthusiasts. The thought of taking something from a basket-case condition and transforming it into a show winner is a tantalizing prospect. What restorers should know before beginning a classic project, though, is that you should not underestimate the work involved, as many challenges will crop up along the way.
One of those challenges may be obtaining the parts and panels required. A classic in need of restoration may need new doors, wings, front panels, you name it. Sometimes, a quick call to the heritage department of the classic's automaker will be all that's needed. For example, both Jaguar and Stellantis stock such panels, but that luxury isn't available with all makes and models.
Not to worry, though, as, in many instances, there are specialist companies out there producing panels and, indeed, complete bodies, which can effectively be seen as a fast-forwarding cheat code for restorers. Whether it be a classic American icon, an old-school British sports car, or perhaps something even more exotic, the aftermarket holds the answers. What's also interesting is the recent rise in Chinese firms doing exactly this, reproducing bodies for an absolute smattering of historic models, including Fords, Toyotas, and even Porsches.
GTO Engineering recreated some of the most prestigious classics ever made
All vintage Ferrari models are special in their own way, but some are more special than others. Among the most revered are the 250 models, powered by the legendary Colombo V12 — one of the smallest-displacement V12 engines of all time. Sweeping lines, an intoxicating soundtrack, period motorsport success, and hugely exclusive production runs ensure models from the 250 range sit among the most desirable in the world. This sees them commanding sums north of $10 million when they do occasionally appear for sale, which is a problem for all but the 1%.
English specialist GTO Engineering found a solution, reproducing a number of 250 models in-house. Dubbed the Revival series, GTO Engineering has produced SWB, TR, and California Spyder recreations. Don't get too excited, as not only has the firm stopped producing them in order to focus on the servicing, restoration, and general upkeep of original models, but they also sported eye-watering asking prices, albeit less than what an original example would command.
A ballpark figure of $1 million is given, so, sure, these aren't for everyone. However, when the models these recreations are based on can sell for figures north of $10 million or even $20 million, that's practically pocket-change.
Superformance deliver high-powered American favorites
Bringing things back down to earth a little, while still maintaining the excitement of a '60s performance icon, is Superformance. The American firm recreates legends like Shelby Cobras, Ford GT40s, and Daytona Coupes. While Superformance does build faithful replicas, the firm will also put together classic replicas with modern tech and more powerful engines if that's what the customer desires.
While the chassis used by the firm are built by a third party, Hi-Tech Automotive, the bodies themselves are developed in house by Superformance. Rather than being made of aluminum like some other replica bodies, Superformance crafts hand-laid panels out of composite materials.
In Superformance's composite shop, the parts are CAD-engineered and CNC-machined with the utmost precision. To ensure a quality finish is achieved, the bodies are then oven-baked, and polished by both hand and machine for 2 days. To finish, priming and painting then also happens in-house, with Superformance overseeing the entire process from initial sketch right through to finished product.
The prices kick off at $90,000, and that's for a sharp MKIII Cobra replica, although it's possible to spend north of $200,000 on high-performance models like the GT40, Daytona Coupe, or Corvette Grand Sport – the '60s C2 model, not the brand-new 2027 Grand Sport with LS6 power and Z06 aero.
Real Deal Steel caters to fans of classic Americana
Founded in 2011, Real Deal Steel is a Florida-based firm that specializes in the reproduction of classic American body panels. Not satisfied with simply offering the odd fender or bumper, though, those behind Real Deal Steel decided to offer complete bodies for some of the most beloved old-school American models.
The list of available bodies is pretty extensive, but to provide a broad overview, the firm supplies bodies for a smattering of Chevy and Firebird models, ranging from the '50s through the '60s and '70s, in addition to a number of classic Jeep bodies also. To keep purists happy, Real Deal Steel uses spot welds which replicate that original factory finish, while also adding in extra welds to ensure a strong and durable product.
As for pricing, it varies from one product to the next. Bodies designed for race use are typically much cheaper, sitting at $11,000 for a '57 Chevy two-door sedan, while a standard body for the same model asks right around double that figure. What's great is that, should a restorer only require specific panels rather than an entire body, Real Deal Steel can deliver there, too, offering every panel from its body line as an individual item.
The Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co. offers a diverse array of choices
While a mouthful, anyone looking to dive into a classic car project would do well to learn the name Jiangsu Juncheng Vehicle Industry Co., as the firm is churning out an eclectic mix of classic car bodies. The company is based in China, so there will likely be tariff complications to consider, but those hoops may well be worth jumping through.
The Chinese company offers a smattering of classic bodies that simply are not available through the automaker any more, such as that of the Toyota AE86, classic Ford Bronco, Datsun 240Z, classic Land Cruiser models, the '67 Mustang, and, it would appear, the 964-gen 911. Even 300SL Gullwing body shells are on the horizon. It's worth noting that a $400,000 restomod used one of these Bronco bodies as well, suggesting the quality and accuracy must be quite impressive.
It's also worth bearing in mind that some automakers have taken legal action in the past, when unauthorized replicas were built and sold. Ford sued Vintage Modern for doing just that, so it's something to consider before shelling out for any aftermarket bodyshell. The incredible part, though, is that Juncheng is able to churn out these complete bodies for prices in the region of $20,000, subject to shipping costs. It's not hard to surpass a figure like that when tackling an in-depth body restoration, so it's easy to see the appeal.
British Motor Heritage takes care of quintessential classics
Rather than designing new tools and jigs, British Motor Heritage continues to use the same factory items that churned out shells back in the 1960s, which, no doubt, helps to ensure faithfully accurate shells and panels for restorers to use. The firm claims that buying a heritage shell is more economical than repairing a rusted one from the ground up, and all shells come primed and ready for paint.
The range on offer is restricted to a few popular classic models, namely those of the original Mini, MGB — in both Roadster and GT guise — plus the diminutive MG Midget/Austin-Healey Sprite. These are some of the most beloved British cars of all time, so it's great to see enthusiasts being provided with high-quality shells to aid in the restoration of surviving cars.
In terms of pricing, an MGB shell kicks off at $20,800, or $23,530 for the GT, while the Midget sits at $18,858 and the Mini at $16,440 (depending on current transaction rates). Prices for early MK1 Mini shells are considerably more expensive, starting at $21,598, and that's because pre-'67 Minis had dozens of design elements that weren't carried over onto later cars.