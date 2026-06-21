5 Companies That Make Classic Car Bodies When The Automakers Won't

Restoring a classic car is a dream challenge for many enthusiasts. The thought of taking something from a basket-case condition and transforming it into a show winner is a tantalizing prospect. What restorers should know before beginning a classic project, though, is that you should not underestimate the work involved, as many challenges will crop up along the way.

One of those challenges may be obtaining the parts and panels required. A classic in need of restoration may need new doors, wings, front panels, you name it. Sometimes, a quick call to the heritage department of the classic's automaker will be all that's needed. For example, both Jaguar and Stellantis stock such panels, but that luxury isn't available with all makes and models.

Not to worry, though, as, in many instances, there are specialist companies out there producing panels and, indeed, complete bodies, which can effectively be seen as a fast-forwarding cheat code for restorers. Whether it be a classic American icon, an old-school British sports car, or perhaps something even more exotic, the aftermarket holds the answers. What's also interesting is the recent rise in Chinese firms doing exactly this, reproducing bodies for an absolute smattering of historic models, including Fords, Toyotas, and even Porsches.