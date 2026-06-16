At $5,500, Is This 1993 Jeep Cherokee Rough And Ready To Find A New Home?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cherokee may not be "the Jeep that won the war," but it looks like it's survived some battles. The result is a truck that's a little rough around the edges, but should be solid in the center. Let's see if it's in any shape to make its asking price feel like a deal.

In real estate, the commonly accepted mantra is "location, location, location." That can also be a guiding principle in the practice of purchasing vehicles, as location can inform the likely condition. Sunny, brutally hot climates can wreak havoc on paint and upholstery, not to mention overtaxing A/C components and thus wearing them out. In snowy regions, rust is often the biggest risk when considering an automotive purchase. To that point, a great swath of the nation's center has been dubbed the "Rust Belt," where vehicles live short, hard lives and buyers need to beware.

The 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLX we considered on Monday came to us from Minneapolis, Minnesota, a salter state. Its seller boasted that it had "almost no rust"; however, what exactly that meant was left to conjecture. As a result, many of you took issue with the car's $8,000 asking price, as the consensus was that any VW of this era asking so much would need to be 100% rust-free. Naturally, that affected the voting, which saw the Cabrio crumble in a 73% 'No Dice' loss.