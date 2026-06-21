The lyrics in question in Mann's "Blinded By the Light" are "revved up like a Deuce," but it sounds like the South African says "wrapped up like a d*uche." Jalopnik's censorship unfortunately disallows fully typing it out, but the word is common parlance for a feminine hygiene product that most doctors consider inadvisable.

The reason why it sounds like Dub-Mann is gleefully singing about a feminine hygiene product is, according to Roger Schlueter of Southern Illinois' Belleville News-Democrat, because of his pronunciation. "Unfortunately, his pronunciation was so bad that the 'v' sound in 'revved' was unintelligible, so many guessed 'wrapped.' Making matters worse, his lisp turned the 's' sound in deuce to 'sh.'"

Also, there's the matter of Mann changing Springsteen's lyrics from "cut loose like a Deuce" to "revved up like a deuce." Hilariously, as reported by Far Out Magazine, Mann himself reflected on it to Record Collector Magazine in 2006. "Apparently, Springsteen thought we'd done it deliberately, which we hadn't, so if I ever saw him, I'd avoid him and cringe away like a frightened little boy."

Despite all this, "Blinded By the Light" was a hit song, topping the Billboard Top 100 for a week in February 1977. Possibly due to human civilization's giggles, and possibly because it's a catchy tune — considering how overplayed it is on classic rock radio, probably both.