9 Hot Rod Styles Every Gearhead Should Know

Hot rodding is an iconically American phenomenon. Hot Rod magazine defines a hot rod as "an early American car that has been modified for improved looks and performance." Hagerty adds that the term "typically refers to older classic American cars that are hopped up with large engines and modified for weight reduction." Yet these definitions barely scratch the surface of how diverse hot rods can be. They reflect the resourcefulness of shade-tree mechanics, a desire for individuality, and oftentimes a rebellious spirit.

The origins of hot rodding can be traced back to the "gow jobs" of the pre-World War II era, which were often built on the Ford Model T and Model A, had their engines modified, and had fenders and other body parts removed. After the war, the Ford Flathead V8 became an icon of hot rod history as GIs, sailors, and airmen returned home with newly acquired mechanical skills. Since then, hot rod culture has taken a bewildering variety of forms, including the thing everyone needs: a supercharged wheelbarrow.

More conventionally, hot rod culture has spawned a huge vocabulary to describe the styles of cars and the hardware and design features that make them unique. We recently put together a list of common hot rodder terms like blower, double pumper, and Frenching. But there's an almost endless variety of body styles to learn about, too. The following is a list of widely agreed-upon hot rod styles that gearheads should know.