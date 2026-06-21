5 Reasons It Might Be Worth Switching To More Expensive Insurance

We don't have to tell you how bad inflation has been, especially in the last few years. And since wages haven't kept up, many of us have found ourselves trying to figure out which bills we can lower before we have to start pawning furniture to pay for groceries. Maybe that's a little bit of an exaggeration, but the fact is a lot of us are looking for ways to lower our expenses, and one of the first targets of that search is often the car insurance bill. Some drivers are even canceling their insurance entirely, which isn't wise.

The state requires us to have at least some liability coverage. If we're making car payments, the finance company requires us to have collision and comprehensive insurance, too. The impulse may be to go with the least amount of coverage required so we can have lower monthly payments. But that may not always make the most financial sense.

The lowest premiums could result in having the highest deductibles. We may find ourselves having inadvertently caused an accident (it happens) without having enough coverage to pay for damage to the other car or the medical bills of the other driver. On the flip side, we could be in an accident caused by another driver, but they don't have insurance. What then? Or we could total our car and find out we don't have enough coverage to pay it off. And then there are optional add-ons which could save us money when we're in a bind.