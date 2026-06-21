How The Beechcraft Bonanza Plane Earned The Nickname 'Doctor Killer'

Granted, "Doctor Killer" is not the most imaginative nickname. To be fair, sometimes the moniker stretches out to "fork-tail Doctor Killer" or "V-tail Doctor Killer" to include its most readily identifiable feature. But before you start thinking of a Stephen King-esque demon airplane with an appetite for medical professionals, the name is the result of a pretty nasty record. Specifically, the Model 35 Bonanza had a fatal accident rate of 4.90 per 100,000 hours through 1952, over twice that of a comparable Cessna 195.

So, what was up with the Bonanza and how did that name come to be? For starters, educated professionals like doctors and lawyers could swing the $7,975 price tag back in 1947 — that's around $119,100 in today's money. As a result, the handsome, V-tailed Beechcraft Bonanza was a favorite for affluent aviators without a surplus of experience. Most early flying in the Bonanza was done with visual flight rules (VFR), meaning those pilots weren't well-versed in instrument flight rules (IFR). You know, the sort of flying that helps in bad weather.

In addition to inexperienced pilots, the the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the V-tail in the 1980s and found that the design was periodically prone to failure, although that was more often than not related to flying the Bonanza in inclement weather. A record of high-profile incidents didn't help. In 1947, a bad-weather Bonanza crash killed Oregon Governor Earl Snell along with the Oregon secretary of state and the president of the state senate. Then you've got "The Day the Music Died," referring to the 1959 Bonanza crash that killed music legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper. That crash also occurred in poor weather.