No-Fun Finns Penalize Pilots For Penis-Shaped Flight Paths

In the gaming world, there's a metric called time to penis — how long it takes a player, given a tool or text box, to make or draw a, you guessed it, penis. It appears that metric may need to expand beyond the gaming world, though, because some Finnish pilots took detours from their training routes last week to draw dicks in the sky with their flight paths, according to Finnish outlet Iltalheti.

The pilots, trainees for the Finnish Air Force, were behind the yoke of two Grob G 115 single-prop aircraft on April 13 when they made their artistic detours. Pilots do this all the time — the time to penis on an aircraft seems to be exactly as long as it takes to reach cruising altitude — but the Finnish pilots have already been investigated and sanctioned for their displays. Personally, I think the ability to draw a perfect sky penis probably demonstrates the exact kind of aircraft control these student pilots were meant to be learning. Let 'em play, coach.