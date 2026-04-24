No-Fun Finns Penalize Pilots For Penis-Shaped Flight Paths
In the gaming world, there's a metric called time to penis — how long it takes a player, given a tool or text box, to make or draw a, you guessed it, penis. It appears that metric may need to expand beyond the gaming world, though, because some Finnish pilots took detours from their training routes last week to draw dicks in the sky with their flight paths, according to Finnish outlet Iltalheti.
The pilots, trainees for the Finnish Air Force, were behind the yoke of two Grob G 115 single-prop aircraft on April 13 when they made their artistic detours. Pilots do this all the time — the time to penis on an aircraft seems to be exactly as long as it takes to reach cruising altitude — but the Finnish pilots have already been investigated and sanctioned for their displays. Personally, I think the ability to draw a perfect sky penis probably demonstrates the exact kind of aircraft control these student pilots were meant to be learning. Let 'em play, coach.
Let the kids have their fun
Finnish Air Force cadets under fire for drawing giant penis-shaped flight patterns during training mission https://t.co/Jtz5zngjgj pic.twitter.com/zP3Up3cX09— New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2026
Finland has mandatory military conscription, in which all males in the country must serve once they hit the age of 18, and authorities confirmed to Iltalehti that the dick-drawing pilots were conscripts. If you're going to press people into military service, even in a nation as notoriously anti-fun as Finland, you have to let them blow off steam somewhere. It's not like they were going to hit anything at cruising altitude, either — sometimes, you just have to let the kids draw dicks.
Maybe this was all part of a grand plan from the two pilots: Draw sky dicks, get kicked out of the military, and stay out of the fray when more nations inevitable get dragged into this Iran business. In that case, the plan may not have gone off as intended — the pilots still seem to be military pilots, despite the sanctions. Maybe next time, draw something worse.