Why There's A Wall Of Junk Cars In A Utah Canyon

Tucked below the road in a narrow sandstone wash off Highway 89 in Southern Utah is a wall of stacked, crushed classic American cars that's been sitting for roughly sixty years. No, it's not art, nor is it vandalism. At one point, it was a genuine engineering solution — and it worked well enough that nobody bothered to remove it.

The technical name for this one-of-a-kind feat is riprap — a term used by engineers and geologists alike to describe any material placed along a bank or embankment to resist erosion. Your typical riprap entails rock, concrete, or a similarly hard material. But in the 1960s, when engineers were cutting Highway 89 through Catstair Canyon, junked cars filled with gravel were considered a practical substitute to stabilize the embankment while preventing loose sand from washing away. A similar "Detroit riprap" was applied along Nebraska's Loup River for erosion control.

The reasoning wasn't as bizarre as it sounds. Junkyards in the '60s were full of old vehicles that weren't worth scrapping for metal, and the cars were thought to be as resistant to erosion as stone — especially given their size and ability to be stacked tightly together. Highway engineers stacked the canyon full of crushed vehicles before covering them in dirt and building a road atop all of it. This feat easily makes Catstair Canyon one of the most unique remnants of the golden age of American roadway expansion, which culminated with the interstate highway system.