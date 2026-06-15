Aston Martin Recalls 7 Valkyries For Rear Brakes That Can Cause A Fire

According to the recall report, the "conditions for this fault will only be met in a track environment and cannot be met when the vehicle is used on the public road due to the body slip angle and speeds required," which is somewhat positive. But that doesn't make the danger of a fire any less intimidating. Gird your loins; there are a lot of specific conditions that need to be met in order to create the fire hazard:

• "The vehicle must be driven in a track environment with the track suspension pack installed • ESP must be set to ESP Sport, ESP Track, or ESP Off.

• The vehicle needs to be in an oversteer "slide" or "drift" state, where it has exceeded a yaw rate and body slip angle threshold.

• The driver needs to be counter steering against the vehicle oversteer condition enough that the ESP has intervened to apply the brake on the front inside wheel. At the same time the front outside brake will build up brake fluid pressure.

• The vehicle needs to be in a state of high lateral acceleration

• The driver must be using the throttle either during or just before brake application so that ESP intervenes on the rear inside wheel.

• As Valkyrie does not have an eDiff or a limited slip differential, brake pressure will be built up to prevent the rear inside wheel from spinning.

• The driver must heavily apply the brake pedal (such as an emergency stop) at the exact moment when both the front and rear brakes of a diagonal brake circuit have been pre-filled due to the ESP interventions. Brake pressure will build when the brakes in a brake circuit are filled by both pedal activation and ESP intervention. The root cause of the fault is that when the brake system was originally designed for Valkyrie, it was not intended to be used with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and adjustable Traction Control (TC). As such, the seal design does not allow for controlling the fluid in both an ESP intervention and a brake pedal application at the same time.

If the brake disc temperature is already elevated when the combination of conditions is met and the vehicle is driven in an aggressive manner, this can cause the brake discs to reach a temperature where there is a risk that the resin within the carbon fibre rear brake cooling duct can reach ignition point."