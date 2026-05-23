Why Magazine Acceleration Testing Actually Matters

Whether it's picking the wrong winner of a comparison test, leaving out the car that totally would have won, writing too much or too little about a subject, or anything else on the internet's long list of complaints, buff books catch a lot of flak these days. The numbers aren't realistic. They're too hard on the cars. Numbers are meaningless. In many cases, those criticisms aren't completely unfounded. Heck, we just published a post about 5-60 mph times being more useful. But it's still time someone stood up for the car magazines and their testing.

I didn't work on the test team back when I was at MotorTrend, but they did sign my paychecks for a couple of years, and since they're one of the magazines I'm talking about here, it's probably important to admit that up front. I liked most of the people I worked with, and that probably still comes with some bias. However, I don't think my previous employment has much of a bearing on my argument here. It's not that buff book times are some perfect standard with zero shortcomings. They're just tailored for better comparisons.

Remember, if you record a car's actual 0-60 or quarter-mile time on a hot day at a Florida drag strip, you're going to see a different number than if you tested it in the winter at 5,000 feet. That's also to be expected, because real-world performance depends on so many factors other than horsepower, including tires, temperature, and altitude. So we're already setting ourselves up to have a bad time if we're trying to pick one number to represent a value that changes with every run. But I promise you, by making 0-60 times less realistic, they actually make them more useful.