What Has 6 Wheels And Weighs 40,000 Pounds? This Absurd Brazilian Armored Vehicle

The Viatura Blindada Transporte de Pessoal – Média sobre Rodas, code named Guarani, is among Brazil's most technologically advanced military vehicles. This beastly monster is, as you can see, an amphibious personnel carrier designed to haul up to 11 people (three crew and eight passengers) over pretty much any terrain the world can throw at it. The Iveco-based brute is too heavy at over 46,000 pounds to drive over a whole lot of small bridges, but with six wheels to manage off-road stability, you don't need to worry about bridges. You can just drive around.

Way back in 1999 the Brazilian military, the largest national defense force in South America, issued a request for bids on a new generation of amphibious armored fighting vehicles to replace its EE-9 Cascavel and EE-11 Urutu. Ten years later, Italy's Iveco agreed to deliver in a bid worth about 2.5 billion euros — $4.2 billion today — to produce 2,044 units. Known for its large freight trucks, Iveco produces around 200,000 vehicles annually, making this a pretty small contract by its standards. And Iveco has other things on its mind, like its partnership with Metallica.

Brazil hasn't really fought in any major international conflicts since it sent about 25,000 soldiers to fight alongside Allied campaigns in Italy during World War II. As with most global powers these days, a large military is more about a show of force and peacekeeping than it is international battle. These amphibious vehicles are imperative for ground operations within Brazil, however, as most of the country is coated in a thick carpet of forest and marshlands, as well as thousands of rivers, tributaries, and lakes. A typical ground-based troop transporter would have a hard time getting in and out of most Brazilian locales, including Henry Ford's Amazon rubber dream, Fordlandia.