Henry Ford's Amazon Rubber Empire Dream Fordlandia To Be Restored As Ordered By Brazilian Courts

A far-away piece of Henry Ford's legacy may have some hope of being restored, or at least being protected from further decay, thanks in part to a recent ruling from Brazilian courts. Fordlandia, or what's left of it, has officially been in the hands of the Brazilian government since the site was abandoned in the 1940s, but preservationists in the region have worked since the 1990s to have the dying city declared a heritage site. Their most recent efforts, the AP reports, were rewarded when judges ordered local and federal governments to aid in its restoration and preservation. They'll be required to come up with a recovery plan and put it into action, and they could be fined if they don't, according to AP.

In the 1920s, Henry Ford wanted to create a factory town so that he would have his own supply of rubber, from deep within the Amazon forest. Ford acquired 2.5 million acres plotted by the Tapajos River in Pará, under the circumstances that he'd give a small percentage of his annual profits after 12 years to Brazilian and local governments.

There he attempted to create a small piece of Americana — the town of Fordlandia. It was complete with running water, a hospital, and electricity, but there was also the cloud of puritanical values hanging overhead. Ford forced those values and Americanized scheduling on Brazilian workers — all for the town to inevitably fail. The difficulties of setting up a town in an area as inhospitable as the Amazon jungle were apparent early in the process, compounded by ecological issues like dry spells, and a lack of nutrient-dense soils, not to mention problems enforcing Ford's puritanical rules on a local population that had no interest in them. To avoid total failure, Ford was advised to grow his rubber trees 80 miles away, and he moved most of his operations there, to Belterra, while Fordlandia's output dwindled.