Henry Ford's Amazon Rubber Empire Dream Fordlandia To Be Restored As Ordered By Brazilian Courts
A far-away piece of Henry Ford's legacy may have some hope of being restored, or at least being protected from further decay, thanks in part to a recent ruling from Brazilian courts. Fordlandia, or what's left of it, has officially been in the hands of the Brazilian government since the site was abandoned in the 1940s, but preservationists in the region have worked since the 1990s to have the dying city declared a heritage site. Their most recent efforts, the AP reports, were rewarded when judges ordered local and federal governments to aid in its restoration and preservation. They'll be required to come up with a recovery plan and put it into action, and they could be fined if they don't, according to AP.
In the 1920s, Henry Ford wanted to create a factory town so that he would have his own supply of rubber, from deep within the Amazon forest. Ford acquired 2.5 million acres plotted by the Tapajos River in Pará, under the circumstances that he'd give a small percentage of his annual profits after 12 years to Brazilian and local governments.
There he attempted to create a small piece of Americana — the town of Fordlandia. It was complete with running water, a hospital, and electricity, but there was also the cloud of puritanical values hanging overhead. Ford forced those values and Americanized scheduling on Brazilian workers — all for the town to inevitably fail. The difficulties of setting up a town in an area as inhospitable as the Amazon jungle were apparent early in the process, compounded by ecological issues like dry spells, and a lack of nutrient-dense soils, not to mention problems enforcing Ford's puritanical rules on a local population that had no interest in them. To avoid total failure, Ford was advised to grow his rubber trees 80 miles away, and he moved most of his operations there, to Belterra, while Fordlandia's output dwindled.
The 30+ year fight to protect a piece of history
Both Fordlandia and Belterra were eventually abandoned by the Ford Motor Company post-WWII (1945) and sold back to the Brazilian Government for the small sum of $250,000. Despite its controversial manifestation and operations, Fordlandia's establishment and existence was and is still considered an important piece of Brazilian history. In fact, the city was once the third-largest settlement in the region, and whatever problems it faced, it did bring important infrastructural developments, like hospitals, to the area.
The original case for the site's protection, also reported by the AP, hails from 2015, when Brazil's federal prosecutors filed a complaint against Brazil's Iphan architectural agency and the city of Aveiro for failure to preserve the deteriorating city. The prosecutors' office stated in the filing that the agency had taken too long to address applications that would guarantee the site's preservation. Considering efforts to get it declared a protected site have been ongoing since the 1990s, and the case was filed in 2015, and it's now 2026, it's safe to assume that's a rather astute observation.
Fordlandia is still not considered an official heritage site after the case's ruling, but "the court found that it possesses historical, cultural and architectural significance, which the Brazilian Constitution mandates must be protected." Now it's up to the governments of Brazil and the local area to figure out how to restore what is a truly derelict site, and the penalties for not following through on the preservation efforts.
If this story piqued your interest, you should check out editor Erin Marquis' deeper dive into the conundrum that was Fordlandia here.