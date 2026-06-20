TVR's Speed Six Made Almost 100 HP Per Liter (And Was Half Of The Speed Twelve)

Hailing from Britain, TVR has routinely delivered some of the most visceral sports cars that disregard the status quo for driver assistance and safety. Founded in 1947 by Trevor Wilkinson, TVR spent decades using Rover and Ford engines in its sports cars. TVR was handed off to Peter Wheeler in 1981, and Wheeler eventually wanted the company to pursue something most boutique manufacturers never attempted — building a motor in-house.

TVR's Speed Six is a 24-valve twin-cam inline-six available in 4.0 and later 3.6-liter displacements, using the same piston size across both versions with differing stroke lengths. Each cylinder gets its own throttle body and fuel injector fed through equal-length tubular exhaust manifolds as you'd find in a performance-oriented design. Furthering its race car-for-the-street identity, the Speed Six had an aluminum block with a dry-sump lubrication system, which allowed the engine to be mounted lower in the chassis for improved center of gravity and handling.

In 3.6-liter form, the Speed Six produced 350 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. The 4.0-liter S variant — as fitted to the Tuscan Speed Six S — pushed that to 390 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 310 lb-ft at 5,250 rpm. Later Mark I Tuscans reached up to 400 horsepower and 315 lb-ft before the facelifted Tuscan Mark II. At 400 hp from 4.0 liters, the engine was producing 100 horsepower per liter — naturally aspirated, without direct injection, in a road car that weighed approximately 2,425 pounds. No ABS. No traction control. Just 400 horsepower in a car as light as Mazda's Miata.