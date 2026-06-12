These Are Our Readers' Favorite Le Mans Race Cars

As you are reading this I am (hopefully) having the time of my life at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the oldest still-running endurance race in the world. It'll be my first time ever at the race — and the first time my hosts Genesis have competed — and in the lead-up to the trip I've been thinking about the best Le Mans race cars. Earlier this week I posed the question to our readers: What's your favorite Le Mans race car?

You all had a lot of great answers, from lots of different decades and classes. I said my favorite was the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, or more specifically the CLK LM that actually competed in 1998 (and sadly DNF'd), mainly because of how cool it looks. But the reasoning behind your picks was also quite varied, which I appreciate. Some of you cared the most about race results or the engineering behind the car, while others cared the most about design or engine sound. Without further ado, these are my favorite examples of our readers' favorite Le Mans race cars.