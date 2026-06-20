Which 2021 EVs Have Depreciated The Most In 5 Years?

According to iSeeCars, the average 5-year depreciation of a Nissan Leaf is 63.1% — enough to put it at the top of the list of vehicles with the highest depreciation. The 2021 Leaf debuted with a starting MSRP of $32,700, but don't be surprised to find one on Facebook Marketplace for around $17,700 or less today. The numbers are even worse on CarEdge, which puts the 5-year depreciation of a Nissan Leaf at 66%.

Next on the list is the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, which iSeeCars estimates has lost 62.1% of its value over the last five years, meaning you can get one on the used-car market for around $28,000 today. That's quite a bargain for an electric crossover that started at around $41,000 and topped out at around $50,000 in 2021. CarEdge's forecasts largely confirm this, putting the ID.4's depreciation at 63% after five years.

Lastly, iSeeCars' study puts the Tesla Model S in third place with a 62% depreciation over a similar 5-year period. The Tesla Model X trails it at 61.2%, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E is not far behind with a 5-year depreciation of 60.8%. The popular Tesla Model Y is part of the onslaught and is forecasted to lose 57.8% of its value after 5 years. Rounding off the list of the EVs with the highest 5-year depreciation are the Kia Niro EV (57.3%) and the Hyundai Kona Electric (56.5%). Notably, CarEdge puts the 5-year depreciation of a Tesla Model S at a staggering 69%, which would make it the highest-depreciating EV on the market.