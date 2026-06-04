2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Is $12,500 More Expensive Than It Is In 2026 For No Apparent Reason
The Dodge Charger Daytona is a fickle machine. It was once heralded as the future of Dodge muscle cars, and now, it seems as if it has been relegated to being little more than a curiosity in the wider Dodge lineup. That might explain why Dodge took a buzzsaw to the Charger Daytona's price for the 2026 model year, slashing it by $5,000. Well, things have changed, and so has the Charger Daytona's pricing, which is now going in the other direction.
For 2027, Dodge is raising the Charger Daytona Scat Pack 2-Door's price by a whopping $12,500, and the 4-Door's by $11,000. Instead of starting at $59,995 and $64,990, their jumping-off point will be $72,495 and $72,995, respectively. These prices don't include destination, since Dodge has yet to say what it'll be for 2027, but the current destination fee for the Charger is $1,995.
Usually, when pricing changes this drastically between model years, it's because of some major updates, but that is very much not the case here. As far as I can tell, the only real differences between the 2026 and 2027 Charger Daytonas are the addition of a NACS charging port and some different ways to customize the cars.
The cars now have 25 new factory options, like Petrol Blue leather seats, Demonic Red seat belts, and some new hood stripes, but these aren't the sorts of changes that justify five digits worth of price increases. Hell, those options are available on the Sixpack as well. It's not like there's any more power, either. The 2027 Daytona Scat Pack still makes the same 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque it makes now, and the 2-Door will still run a 3.3-second 0-60 time. It's all very confusing.
What da heck?
We reached out to Dodge for comment on exactly what happened here, and their response wasn't particularly illuminating.
"We continue to adjust to shifting market dynamics, policy changes and economics while delivering Dodge performance vehicles that meet customer expectations. With the 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, starting at a U.S. MSRP of $54,995, and 420-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T at an MSRP of $49,995 now at dealerships, Dodge is shifting its focus to the new SIXPACK powertrain and delivering the most standard horsepower of any muscle car."
Since there isn't much in the way of actual information there, we can read between the lines to at least get a sense of what's going on. To me, there are two logical possibilities: One is that Dodge knows the EV in particular is now a low-volume vehicle, and it might as well try to get as much money and margin out of its small pool of customers as possible.
The second option, and the one that's backed up by their bit about "market dynamics" and "policy changes," is that there is some sort of tariff-related tomfoolery going on here, and the car's batteries and other components just became a lot more expensive to produce/import. I've got a feeling that this is the more likely scenario, and I'll tell you why: the gas-powered Charger Sixpack keeps the exact same prices it had in 2026, and I mean exact. The 2-Door R/T still starts at $49,995, and the 4-Door starts at $51,995.
Another strange pricing difference that this has put front and center for me is the fact that adding rear doors is substantially cheaper on the EV than the Charger. On the electric-powered Daytona, it costs $500 to upgrade from the coupe to the sedan. However, the Sixpack 4-Door still commands a $2,000 premium over the coupe.
Clicking back and forth between the model years and pricing sheets has given me a headache. And somehow, we aren't finished with the weirdness. Looking at Dodge's website reveals that you can still build a 2025 Charger Daytona Scat Pack, and because of the mandatory Track Package, it has a base price of $73,190, not including destination. I need to lie down.