2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Is $12,500 More Expensive Than It Is In 2026 For No Apparent Reason

The Dodge Charger Daytona is a fickle machine. It was once heralded as the future of Dodge muscle cars, and now, it seems as if it has been relegated to being little more than a curiosity in the wider Dodge lineup. That might explain why Dodge took a buzzsaw to the Charger Daytona's price for the 2026 model year, slashing it by $5,000. Well, things have changed, and so has the Charger Daytona's pricing, which is now going in the other direction.

For 2027, Dodge is raising the Charger Daytona Scat Pack 2-Door's price by a whopping $12,500, and the 4-Door's by $11,000. Instead of starting at $59,995 and $64,990, their jumping-off point will be $72,495 and $72,995, respectively. These prices don't include destination, since Dodge has yet to say what it'll be for 2027, but the current destination fee for the Charger is $1,995.

Usually, when pricing changes this drastically between model years, it's because of some major updates, but that is very much not the case here. As far as I can tell, the only real differences between the 2026 and 2027 Charger Daytonas are the addition of a NACS charging port and some different ways to customize the cars.

The cars now have 25 new factory options, like Petrol Blue leather seats, Demonic Red seat belts, and some new hood stripes, but these aren't the sorts of changes that justify five digits worth of price increases. Hell, those options are available on the Sixpack as well. It's not like there's any more power, either. The 2027 Daytona Scat Pack still makes the same 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque it makes now, and the 2-Door will still run a 3.3-second 0-60 time. It's all very confusing.