These 30-Year-Old Cars Should Still Be On Sale Today
30 years is a long time. I know that because it's literally longer than I've been alive (I'm sorry for ruining your day). Still, that hasn't stopped Chevy from selling the Express van in a virtually unchanged state for the past three decades, but it's really the only vehicle on sale today that can claim something like that. I think that's a damn shame, and it's what got me thinking about the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know which cars that were on sale in 1996 should still be on sale today. What vehicle, like the Express, would still be at home in 2026 the same way it was in the mid-90s? Obviously, there aren't many cars out there that could actually stand the test of time like the Express and its sister, the GMC Savana, have, but you folks still found a few really good answers. From sports and supercars to humble forms of A-to-B transportation, we've got a little bit of everything on this list.
So, why don't you scroll on down below and check out the 30-year-old cars your fellow Jalops think should still be on sale?
2-Door Acura Integra
The early 90's 2-door Acura Integra. I know they brought a car back with the name, but its not the same good car that it was.
Submitted by: Not Me
Saab 900
Saab 900SE 5-door hatchback. Admittedly the 900 lost some of its Saabness after the '94 redesign, but it's a completely modern layout: front engine, front drive, turbo 4, MT available, comfortable seating for 5, cargo space, analog everything. It has nothing you don't need in a family car and everything you do need.
Submitted by: SR
SW20 Toyota MR2
The second generation Toyota MR2. Imagine if that car had gotten modest, subtle upgrades over the past 35 years (like the Miata) and was still an option at around $40K. Dare to dream.
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2nd generation Toyota MR2. A well-built mid engined car that offered a N/A or turbo engine, with reliability and good looks. Yes, the early ones had a problem with understeer if you lifted off the accelerator too quickly at speed, but it was resolved in its 2nd year. Choices of solid top, moon roof, or T-tops. The turbo models could reach 140 MPH per Autoweek. A fun car to drive and it didn't break the bank to get one.
Submitted by: BuddyS & Scourge of Richland
993 Porsche 911
Air Cooled 993.
Nothing like it in the world since. The newer ones are faster and have better tech specs on paper. The last of the REAL 911s as intended to be since 1963 cannot meet 2026 crash or emissions standards but that is the one.
Submitted by: Tex
BMW Z3
Even today, it's hard to believe it's three decades old when you look at it. The aesthetic ages like fine wine to the point that it wouldn't look out of place among a batch of new cars in the 2010's or even 2020's.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Nissan 300ZX
The Nissan 300ZX TT. Yes I'm aware the Z is still on sale and all new-ish. But I want THAT Z.
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Near and dear to my heart, and to this day, still kick myself for not buying my uncle's Z when I had the chance... Still looks so good 30 years later.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77 & Xavier96
Chevy Caprice Classic
The four-door Chevrolet Caprice Classic. It was comfortable, it was spacious, and it was a pretty reliable ride. An added bonus, it also came in a station wagon, which was awesome.
Submitted by: Jay Morgan
Honda Civic Hatchback
1996 Honda Civic hatchback. Peak basic transportation with decent power and efficiency, good handling, great modability, few computers, and good sightlines.
Submitted by: Psycho78
MN-12 Ford Thunderbird, Mercury Cougar and Lincoln Mark VIII
The MN-12 Thunderbird/Cougar and Mark VIII. They were modern rwd cars with independent rear suspension and multi valve engines. Plus Ford invested a lot of money in them so they could have extended their lifespan.
Submitted by: Merrill Frank
Infiniti G20
Lovely engine and 5-speed manual. A bit more luxury than a Civic or Corolla.
Submitted by: Wally
Acura NSX
Acura NSX, with the V6 drivetrain updated to current technology.
As then, you won't set speed records but if it ever actually breaks you also won't have to know someone named "Claudio" to figure it out.
Submitted by: DungBeetle62