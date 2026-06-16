These 30-Year-Old Cars Should Still Be On Sale Today

30 years is a long time. I know that because it's literally longer than I've been alive (I'm sorry for ruining your day). Still, that hasn't stopped Chevy from selling the Express van in a virtually unchanged state for the past three decades, but it's really the only vehicle on sale today that can claim something like that. I think that's a damn shame, and it's what got me thinking about the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know which cars that were on sale in 1996 should still be on sale today. What vehicle, like the Express, would still be at home in 2026 the same way it was in the mid-90s? Obviously, there aren't many cars out there that could actually stand the test of time like the Express and its sister, the GMC Savana, have, but you folks still found a few really good answers. From sports and supercars to humble forms of A-to-B transportation, we've got a little bit of everything on this list.

So, why don't you scroll on down below and check out the 30-year-old cars your fellow Jalops think should still be on sale?