Are New Semi Trucks Better Than Old Ones? Here's What Drivers And Fleet Owners Say

Truck drivers are quite literally the lifeblood of American capitalist society, transporting everything from the cheap treats we by on Temu to the gasoline we put in our cars. Every year semi trucks change to improve fuel economy, driver comfort, and technological connectivity, but a whole lot of drivers still prefer to keep their old semi trucks on the road, for a variety of reasons. It's a hotly debated topic in the world of trucking, and one I don't think will ever come to a unanimous answer.

Fuel is one of the largest costs in trucking, with many older flat-nose trucks struggling to achieve 5 or 6 miles per gallon, while modern aerodynamically haped tech-packed rigs are chugging along at around 9 mpg. If any business can reduce its variable costs by 50% — say, by pulling three trailers instead of one — it would be silly to avoid doing so, right? Those who choose to operate older trucks might disagree, as they have their own reasons for keeping a decades-old hauler on the road, and they're paying more per mile for the privilege, despite the tough conditions semi drivers face.

I don't expect everyone to sit down and watch this hour-long video, but it is definitely packed with insight from a fleet operator who is purely looking at driving trucks from an economic standpoint. This is a business, after all, so there are no considerations to be made for style or driver freedom. If technology can solve an issue, the operator will absolutely adopt that tech. I think it mostly boils down to a driver wanting to look cool versus an owner or driver wanting to save money on fuel costs. Pick which one is more important to you and drive that.