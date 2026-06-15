Why It's Expensive To Insure EVs (And Why It's Getting Cheaper)

If you have paid even the slightest attention to the developments, you already know that rising gas prices caused by the war in Iran are driving global demand for electric vehicles (EVs). While this might seem convenient, any savings from going electric could potentially be offset by huge insurance premiums. An analysis by Insurify has shown that, on average, insurance for electric cars costs $3,159 per year — an extra $941 over gasoline models, which average $2,218. This reaffirms something we've known for a while, but the question of why electric car insurance is so expensive remains.

One reason is that EVs have more expensive repair costs than gasoline cars, and much of that has to do with the batteries, which are the most expensive component. This, along with their higher purchase prices, means EVs are more expensive to repair or replace in the event of a claim. Previously, Jalopnik reported on BMW i3 owners paying too much for battery replacement out of warranty, with some owners confronting bills ranging from $30,000 to $71,000.

An additional factor for EVs being more expensive to insure than their gasoline counterparts comes down to their performance. EVs can generally accelerate more quickly and abruptly than their gasoline counterparts due to their instant torque delivery – some of the quickest EVs can reach 60 mph in under 2 seconds. Such insane speed increases the risk of being involved in a severe accident, so insurers raise premiums to cover those astronomically expensive repair bills.