Two Corvettes And A Camaro Stolen During Route 66 Anniversary Tour

This kind of crime hurts not only financially but emotionally. Car enthusiasts pour everything into their cars, especially if they're taking those cars on cross-country road trips with other enthusiasts. "People should step up and work a little harder instead of taking from other people. What's wrong with participating in humanity and giving instead of taking?" said the C7 Z06 owner, who chose to only be identified as Michael, per CBS.

Michael was driving in the tour with his brother-in-law, who's car was also stolen. His brother-in-law's car was found in Dolton, Illinois, but it had sadly already been crashed. Joliet police coordinated with Dolton police, but the latter said that many people fled the crash and no one was caught.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said that while no one was caught, nor do police have any suspects they're willing to share, this seems like a coordinated effort. All of the owners of stolen cars still have their keys, so this was likely a planned theft with key fob-cloning devices. Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force at 815-724-4677 or by email at tcat@joliet.gov. Hopefully, at least some of the owners can get their cars back unscathed.