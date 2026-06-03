At $45,500, Is This Manual-Equipped 2016 Chevy SS A Super Steal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy SS is being offered in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, a community named for the Benedictine monk who, it is said, invented the Christmas tree. With its performance driveline, this SS could face lots of Christmas trees—on the drag strip. Let's see what that might rightfully be worth.

In hereditary terms, a scion is a descendant or heir, most often of a wealthy or especially snooty family. Interestingly, scion is also the term for a secondary shoot or sprout of a plant. Another, more common term for that is "sucker." In the early Aughts, Toyota introduced a new brand to target a youthful market. The company adopted the Scion name for that brand. Scion was born out of the company's research showing that the average age of Toyota's buyers was higher than they might like. A more youthful brand, it was thought, would extend Toyota ownership across those buyers' lives.

On Tuesday, we looked at one of those youthful Scions, a 2012 Scion iQ with modest miles and dimensions so twee the car wouldn't look out of place on a fourth-grader's charm bracelet. A $4,999 asking price seemed small enough to please, and once the votes were counted, the Scion found success with a 63% 'Nice Price' win.