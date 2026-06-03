At $45,500, Is This Manual-Equipped 2016 Chevy SS A Super Steal?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy SS is being offered in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, a community named for the Benedictine monk who, it is said, invented the Christmas tree. With its performance driveline, this SS could face lots of Christmas trees—on the drag strip. Let's see what that might rightfully be worth.
In hereditary terms, a scion is a descendant or heir, most often of a wealthy or especially snooty family. Interestingly, scion is also the term for a secondary shoot or sprout of a plant. Another, more common term for that is "sucker." In the early Aughts, Toyota introduced a new brand to target a youthful market. The company adopted the Scion name for that brand. Scion was born out of the company's research showing that the average age of Toyota's buyers was higher than they might like. A more youthful brand, it was thought, would extend Toyota ownership across those buyers' lives.
On Tuesday, we looked at one of those youthful Scions, a 2012 Scion iQ with modest miles and dimensions so twee the car wouldn't look out of place on a fourth-grader's charm bracelet. A $4,999 asking price seemed small enough to please, and once the votes were counted, the Scion found success with a 63% 'Nice Price' win.
Hold-on
So far this week, we've had a Mini Cooper and a Scion iQ, both small, reasonably fuel-efficient cars that project an image of social responsibility and propriety. I think that's enough, so today, we're going to look at a car that's socially irresponsible, and, dare I say it, a bit of a hooligan.
This 2016 Chevrolet SS saloon started out life as a Holden Commodore, coming from the land down under, where beer does flow, and men plunder. Holden, the one-time General Motors subsidiary based in Adelaide, South Australia, made the RWD V8-powered sedan for numerous markets outside Australia, with the car sold as the Chevy in the U.S. and, in the UK, as a Vauxhall.
Here in the U.S., the Commodore lived two lives, first as a pair of Pontiacs, and then after that brand was unceremoniously dumped over a bridge in the darkness of the night, as a performance-oriented Chevy. Sold simply as the SS, the former trim level designating "Super Sport" intentions, the Aussie import was offered here from 2014 through the 2017 model year, with a slight refresh for the 2016 go-around.
All the right moves
When introduced, the SS earned the Trivial Pursuit nod of being the first RWD, V8-powered sedan in Chevy's lineup since 1996. That V8 is a 6.2-liter LS3 pushrod unit making a solid 415 horsepower, and, because consistency is good, 415 pound-feet of torque. That engine and power output could be matched with a six-speed automatic, or, as in this car's case, a Tremec TR-6060 manual with the same gear count.
As good as those specs are, there's plenty more to like on the SS. To rein in all those ponies, the car is fitted with Brembo brakes, tucked into 19-inch alloy wheels, both of which were added this model year. These were fully equipped from the factory, with the only options offered being a full-size spare tire and a moonroof. While we don't actually get to see this car's spare, the seller says it's the full-size spinner. The moonroof is easier to confirm in the pictures. Since this car is equipped with both options, we can imagine no expense was spared when it was originally ordered.
Mostly stock
According to the ad, the car's color is "Heron White," which admittedly gives it a bit of an institutional vibe. That's better than something that sticks out, though, as it's probably less of a cop magnet in this hue. Paired with the exterior white is a black cabin, upholstered with leather on the seating surfaces as well as the steering wheel and shift knob.
This is a well-equipped car, and it comes with all the comfort and convenience features 2016 could offer. That includes push-button start, power windows, locks, seats, and mirrors, automatic climate control, and a center screen infotainment system with nav. Everything appears to be in extremely nice condition, with the seller noting only some "minor cosmetic imperfections." Those, they claim, are "consistent with mileage." That mileage, by the way, is a modest 85,000.
It's mostly stock, too, at least according to the ad. The seller boasts that most SS models on the market have been modded six ways to Sunday, making this car fairly unique. A Roto-Fab cold air intake is in residence under the hood, and the seller says that an oil catch can has been installed, as well as black trim to replace some chrome. Nothing else is obvious, but we can also see that it's riding on Firestone tires, so there hasn't been cost-cutting when it comes to the rubber. A binder full of maintenance records shows that the rest of the car was likewise well cared for.
Priced accordingly
According to a bit of Internet research, Chevy sold just over 12,000 SS models during its short run. With Holden having folded in 2021, there aren't likely going to be any crazy Aussie imports like this ever again. That makes this a rare and unique car. It's also a cautionary tale that, while enthusiasts say they want thundering engines and manual gearboxes and actual cars, not SUVs, few actually are willing to pull the trigger on that exact spec when the opportunity arises.
This SS would be very opportune for anyone looking for that singular experience. The question, though, is whether it's worth the $45,500 price the seller is asking for it. The seller claims the car is "Priced accordingly for condition, rarity, and documentation."
Do you agree with that assertion? Or do you think this Aussie should go back to the land down under for asking that much?
You decide!
Minneapolis, Minnesota, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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