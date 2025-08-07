U.S. Air Force Finally Finds A Good Use For Tesla Cybertrucks: Target Practice

Tesla is pretty desperate to find buyers for its flopping Cybertruck, but I doubt Elon Musk's company had this news on its bingo card: the U.S. Air Force is looking for two Cybertrucks to shoot, and they ain't talking about photos. According to government contracting documents posted online yesterday, the Air Force is looking "for Towable Target Vehicles to be used as targets for live missile fire testing."

The Air Force is looking for several other vehicle types for this testing, but the Cybertruck is the only specific make and model that's requested. Its justification for specifically soliciting Cybertrucks is not because of their nauseating optics, but due to the truck's "aggressively angular and futuristic design paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton," and Tesla's "bulletproof" marketing claims. The Air Force is performing these tests as it believes it's likely that enemies may transition to using Cybertrucks because "they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact." It also says extensive internet searches have found the Cybertruck's 48-volt electrical architecture is more advanced than all rivals.