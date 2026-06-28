This Was The Last Volkswagen To Roll Off The Line With An Air-Cooled Flat-4 Engine

Volkswagen owes its decades of success to the reliability and versatility of the iconic air-cooled flat-4 engine. From the company's 1930s origins at the behest of the German government, Volkswagen relied on the Type 1 air-cooled engine to power everything from sports cars to family sedans and large forward-control commercial vans. Compared to the big-power turbocharged juggernaut engines of today the humble air-cooled Volkswagen was a puny pipsqueak, typically falling far short of three-digit horsepower numbers, but it was cheap to build, cheap to run, and deservedly developed a dedicated following.

The original Type 1 flat-4 engine served well through the end of the 1960s, when Volkswagen developed its Type 4 "Pancake" replacement. While the Type 1 was best known for powering millions of Beetles, Buses, and Karmann Ghias, the larger, more powerful Type 4 would find its way into a wide variety of German, South African, and Brazilian-built Volkswagens and Porsches over the decades, even though I once placed them among the worst engines of all time.

These engines weren't only used in cars, either, as many were destined for another life in experimental aircraft, stationary industrial generators, and boats. The Type 4-powered Brazilian-built T2C Kombi van continued delivering low-horsepower air-cooled joy to the world until stricter emissions regulations killed it in 2005, and Volkswagen sold a limited 200-unit run as a way to say auf wiedersehen (or is that a despidida?).

That's right, the T2 Volkswagen Van was discontinued for the U.S. and European markets by 1979 (replaced by the T3 Transporter), but some 26 years later it was still in production in its largely original air-cooled van form in South America. In Europe the Transporter had already entered development on its sixth generation by the time Brazil ended production of the T2.