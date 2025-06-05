Volkswagen Is Restoring The T2 Bus That Went Viral For Surviving The LA Wildfires

The Palisades fire tore its way through western Los Angeles County in January of 2025, swelling to 17,000 acres, destroying nearly 7,000 buildings, and claiming the lives of 12 people. (That's not even counting the simultaneous Eaton fire which burned farther east.) Amidst all the blackened devastation, though, a single 1977 Volkswagen Type 2 quietly told the rampaging wildfire to bug off, staunchly remaining shiny and blue.

That made for such a feel-good photo from the Associated Press, a symbol of resilience in the face of disaster, that no less than Volkswagen itself has now offered to repair it free of charge. Announced on International Volkswagen Bus Day, a June 2 not-a-holiday the company made up three years ago, Volkswagen of America will take the bus (named "Azul" by her owner, Megan Krystle Weinraub) to its facility in Oxnard, CA.

It's quite the honor for Azul, since this is the place where Volkswagen keeps its collection of historic vehicles. She'll be getting patched up by the same people maintaining the company's most prized possessions.