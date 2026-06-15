What Are The Differences Between Goodyear And Michelin Tire Warranties?
Goodyear and Michelin are among the largest tiremakers in the world. Goodyear now owns other tire brands like Dunlop, Mickey Thompson, and Cooper, while Michelin is the proud owner of global brands such as BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Achilles, and Corsa. J.D. Power ranked Goodyear highest in the luxury segment in 2025, only to be outranked by Michelin in a similar study in 2026. The honors speak highly of the quality and performance of their tires, but longevity and durability will always be an issue on harsh roads and in bad weather. So how do Goodyear and Michelin compare in terms of warranty?
Goodyear offers a limited tread life warranty, but the actual numbers will vary across Goodyear's family of tires. For instance, Goodyear Assurance tires have a 60,000 to 85,000-mile treadwear warranty, while Goodyear's high-performance Eagle lineup offers 30,000 to 50,000-mile warranties. The company as a whole offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on all of its tires, though. Michelin tires come with a Michelin Promise Plan. This plan has a treadwear warranty that varies across each tire, as well, along with a similar 60-day satisfaction guarantee.
Beyond treadwear, though, Michelin has an edge. Its standard warranty also covers defects from bad materials or poor construction for up to six years from the purchase date. Goodyear offers this, as well, but it only lasts for five years. Michelin's three-year, 24-hour roadside assistance program is the cherry on top. The coverage includes flat tire changes, gas deliveries, jump starting dead batteries, and door lockout services. Again, Goodyear offers its own assistance, but this only covers one year rather than three.
Michelin's tread life warranty isn't bad, too
Similar to Goodyear assigning various tread warranties across its tire lineup, Michelin follows the same marketing lingo. For instance, its high-performance tires have treadwear warranties of 20,000 to 45,000 miles, while touring tires like the CrossClimate 2 (the former king of all-season tires) and Primacy have 60,000 and 55,000-mile warranties, respectively. It's also worth noting that Goodyear and Michelin do not cover original equipment tires with these warranties. In other words, they only apply to aftermarket tire purchases.
Since these warranties vary across each brand, let's pick an all-season, high-performance tire from Goodyear and Michelin to more directly compare their respective offerings. Goodyear has the Eagle Sport All-Season, which has a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty. As for Michelin, the warranty for the Pilot Sport A/S ranges from 30,000 to 45,000 miles, depending on the speed rating and whether it's a 3, 3+, or 4 tire. The latter also adds a six-year limited warranty and three-year roadside assistance, but Michelin tires are typically more expensive than Goodyear's, too.
From an enthusiast's perspective, choosing between Goodyear and Michelin boils down to brand loyalty and budget. But from a warranty perspective, all the extra benefits make Michelin the top dog. Whether that's worth the premium price is your call.