What Are The Differences Between Goodyear And Michelin Tire Warranties?

Goodyear and Michelin are among the largest tiremakers in the world. Goodyear now owns other tire brands like Dunlop, Mickey Thompson, and Cooper, while Michelin is the proud owner of global brands such as BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Achilles, and Corsa. J.D. Power ranked Goodyear highest in the luxury segment in 2025, only to be outranked by Michelin in a similar study in 2026. The honors speak highly of the quality and performance of their tires, but longevity and durability will always be an issue on harsh roads and in bad weather. So how do Goodyear and Michelin compare in terms of warranty?

Goodyear offers a limited tread life warranty, but the actual numbers will vary across Goodyear's family of tires. For instance, Goodyear Assurance tires have a 60,000 to 85,000-mile treadwear warranty, while Goodyear's high-performance Eagle lineup offers 30,000 to 50,000-mile warranties. The company as a whole offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on all of its tires, though. Michelin tires come with a Michelin Promise Plan. This plan has a treadwear warranty that varies across each tire, as well, along with a similar 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Beyond treadwear, though, Michelin has an edge. Its standard warranty also covers defects from bad materials or poor construction for up to six years from the purchase date. Goodyear offers this, as well, but it only lasts for five years. Michelin's three-year, 24-hour roadside assistance program is the cherry on top. The coverage includes flat tire changes, gas deliveries, jump starting dead batteries, and door lockout services. Again, Goodyear offers its own assistance, but this only covers one year rather than three.