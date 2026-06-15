What Does It Mean To Be An Owner-Operator Of A Semi Truck?

"Owner-operator" is one of those terms that sound self-explanatory, especially when it comes to truck drivers. Evidently owner-operators own the trucks they drive, right? Well, many of them do, but some of them lease. The "owner" part of the phrase refers to owning the business, not necessarily the truck. Of course, the "operator" part means they also drive. However, owner-operators are not the same as independent contractors, who neither own nor lease the trucks they operate. While not technically employees, contractors are in effect employees without benefits who have to take out their own taxes.

Owner-operators, on the other hand, are full-on entrepreneurs. In addition to driving, they have to manage their business, figure out expenses, determine how much they need to charge per mile in order to turn a profit, and negotiate with shippers and brokers to drum up work. Truck driving is already tough, but running the business must make it even more stressful.

The number of owner-operators on the road have steadily increased since 1980. That's when the Motor Carrier Act was passed. That act significantly deregulated the trucking industry, removing certain restrictions on becoming a carrier. Owner-operators had existed before then, but now it was easier to become one and they were far less constrained as to the kinds of freight they could haul. Within a few years, the percentage of for hire drivers who were owner-operators would be more than twice what it was before deregulation.