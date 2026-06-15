What Does It Mean To Be An Owner-Operator Of A Semi Truck?
"Owner-operator" is one of those terms that sound self-explanatory, especially when it comes to truck drivers. Evidently owner-operators own the trucks they drive, right? Well, many of them do, but some of them lease. The "owner" part of the phrase refers to owning the business, not necessarily the truck. Of course, the "operator" part means they also drive. However, owner-operators are not the same as independent contractors, who neither own nor lease the trucks they operate. While not technically employees, contractors are in effect employees without benefits who have to take out their own taxes.
Owner-operators, on the other hand, are full-on entrepreneurs. In addition to driving, they have to manage their business, figure out expenses, determine how much they need to charge per mile in order to turn a profit, and negotiate with shippers and brokers to drum up work. Truck driving is already tough, but running the business must make it even more stressful.
The number of owner-operators on the road have steadily increased since 1980. That's when the Motor Carrier Act was passed. That act significantly deregulated the trucking industry, removing certain restrictions on becoming a carrier. Owner-operators had existed before then, but now it was easier to become one and they were far less constrained as to the kinds of freight they could haul. Within a few years, the percentage of for hire drivers who were owner-operators would be more than twice what it was before deregulation.
There are different kinds of owner-operators
Even a one-man trucking business can take the shape of one of multiple business models. The model closest to the one most people imagine is that of an independent operator who owns the truck, does the driving, and handles the business end of things. In this case, the owner-operator does business under his or her own operating authority granted by the Department of Transportation.
Under this model, the owner-operator acquires shipping clients and pays for all operating costs, like insurance, maintenance, and diesel fuel, the cost of which is currently choking the trucking industry, to the detriment of everyone. Another model is where the owner-operator leases his or her truck and driving services to a carrier and operates under that carrier's authority. This "lease-on" model is ideal for owner-operators who have a truck but do not yet have operating authority, or just don't want to put up with the hassle of dealing with brokers and shippers to get work.
The other models involve the owner-operator leasing a truck from a carrier and driving for that carrier. The driver can either lease the truck like one would a car, and return it at the end of the lease or enter a lease purchase agreement where lease payments go towards buying the truck. The latter is controversial and some consider it predatory, as the lease payments are generally high and most drivers can't complete the program.
It's not easy for owner-operators these days
The 1980 deregulation lowered the bar of entry into the trucking industry for owner-operators, but allowed larger carriers room to make their rates more competitive. A year later, even those larger shippers were having trouble staying profitable due to lower rates and rising costs. Shipping rates would fluctuate over the decades, but operating costs would keep rising, gradually making it less and less profitable to be an owner-operator, to the point where some say the independent trucking sector is in a crisis.
An example of those fluctuations could be seen during COVID, when we were all stuck at home, shopping online like it was going out of style. Trucking was in high demand in 2021, with rates soaring to $2.74 per mile, without fuel surcharges. By September 2025, that had dropped to just $1.88 per mile. That's not much when you consider that an owner-operator needs to pay for fuel, health insurance, insurance on the truck, insurance on the freight, maintenance, truck or lease payments, and government fees.
After expenses, most owner-operators net between $60,000-$120,000 per year, with the average being on the low end. Considering the average salary of a truck driver is over $57,000 (as of 2024), you might wonder why anyone would submit to the pressures of going independent. Owner-operators get to choose when and how much they drive, as well as whom they drive for. They have one thing company drivers don't — freedom.