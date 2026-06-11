LAPD Arrests 86, Impounds 72 Vehicles For Illegal LA River Photo Shoot With Some Drivers 'Being Idiots'

The Los Angeles River is iconic — especially if you're into cars. It's been the backdrop of countless car scenes in movies. "Greece," "Drive," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Gone in 60 Seconds" are just a handful of examples where the LA River plays an integral role in the movie. So, it would make sense why a group of car enthusiasts would want to use it for a photo shoot. Unfortunately for them, that's super illegal to do if you don't have the proper permits, and issues can get even worse if you start acting like a jackass, as dozens of folks found out on June 9.

The Los Angeles Police Department said its street racing task force responded around 6:30 p.m. in the Cypress Park neighborhood of LA. There, they found over 100 vehicles parked inside the LA River. All in all, they arrested 86 people — including two for felonies — and impounded 72 cars, according to CBS News.

Drivers claimed they were there for a car meetup when the officers arrived unexpectedly to tell them they were trespassing, but they've got a really good excuse! You see, they didn't know they were trespassing, because the sign was so small. How a group of 100 people could think it's chill to drive in the LA River is beyond me, but that's the story they're going with. Here's what a driver told CBS News:

"There's a trespassing sign that's really small, you can't read it," said Alexander Pimienta, one of the many drivers who were in attendance at the gathering. "We weren't doing anything illegal, we weren't doing anything stupid. ... They towed my motorcycle, they're towing trucks, they're towing over 50 cars."

Another driver, Angel Rodriguez, told FOX11 Los Angeles that if the city didn't want cars going in the river channel, officials should make it harder to access.