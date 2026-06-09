Which Automaker Needs To Start Making More Sedans?
We learned this week that Ford claims it doesn't regret killing sedans in the U.S. — and it also claims to be interested in a Mustang sedan. A four-door (especially with a liftback) built on the Mustang platform would almost definitely kick ass. Considering the Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover, however, there's always the chance the eventual Mustang sedan could be an EV, and the risk that Ford could slap a Mustang badge on an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid isn't zero.
Of course, Ford hasn't officially confirmed a future Mustang sedan, just that it's looking to "expand on the Mustang family," and a four-door Mustang is one option it's interested in at the moment. And if it's still in the "talking about potentially doing it" stage, you have to wonder whether the Mustang sedan being discussed would even start with the S650. It's usually easier to engineer something that serves two purposes if you design it that way from the beginning.
Personally, I'm not getting my hopes up that we'll see a Mustang sedan anytime soon. That said, I want it to be real, and I want Ford to show it off as soon as possible, so please don't read my skepticism on the timeline as me not wanting to see Ford build a Mustang-based sedan.
While we wait
While we cross our fingers and hope Ford gives us the budget M3 fighter we've always known the Mustang could be, it's hard not remember all the sedans automakers used to sell here. Ford's out of the sedan game for now, but it's far from the only one to cut sedans from its lineup. Heck, some automakers have never even sold a sedan. That's right, Hummer. I'm looking at you. Where's that Collin-size Hummer sedan?
It's easy to wish we had more choices for new sedans, but do we really want every single old sedan back? Including the bad ones? Do we trust each automaker equally when it comes to delivering a sedan or two that we'd want to buy? Some automakers have more sedans in their U.S. lineups than others, too. I mean, is your top priority for Toyota really more sedans? Exactly. But you can probably think of one automaker that definitely needs to start selling more sedans here. The question is, which one do you think needs it the most?
Regardless of which automaker you pick, be sure to let us know down in the comments.