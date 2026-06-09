Which Automaker Needs To Start Making More Sedans?

We learned this week that Ford claims it doesn't regret killing sedans in the U.S. — and it also claims to be interested in a Mustang sedan. A four-door (especially with a liftback) built on the Mustang platform would almost definitely kick ass. Considering the Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover, however, there's always the chance the eventual Mustang sedan could be an EV, and the risk that Ford could slap a Mustang badge on an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid isn't zero.

Of course, Ford hasn't officially confirmed a future Mustang sedan, just that it's looking to "expand on the Mustang family," and a four-door Mustang is one option it's interested in at the moment. And if it's still in the "talking about potentially doing it" stage, you have to wonder whether the Mustang sedan being discussed would even start with the S650. It's usually easier to engineer something that serves two purposes if you design it that way from the beginning.

Personally, I'm not getting my hopes up that we'll see a Mustang sedan anytime soon. That said, I want it to be real, and I want Ford to show it off as soon as possible, so please don't read my skepticism on the timeline as me not wanting to see Ford build a Mustang-based sedan.