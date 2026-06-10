At $14,500, Does This 2000 BMW 540i With A Six-Speed Manual Mean Business?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice E39 claims its V8 engine to be "bulletproof."Be that as it may, we're all more interested in the six-speed stick that comes along as the engine's dance partner. Let's see what this combo should rightfully cost.

Have you ever stopped to consider how mundane a nameplate General Motors is? First off, there's "General", which means common or widespread, as in "a general malaise fell over the land." Then you have Motors, which, ridiculously, is just one part of the whole automotive experience. Yes, it's arguably the most important part, but they could still have been more expansive in their description.

For a company with such a workaday name, GM has certainly built some pretty interesting and engaging cars and trucks. The 1972 GMC Suburban we looked at on Tuesday was so interesting that someone wanted to build it again, creating a tidy resto-mod in the process. Clean and thoroughly refreshed, that three-door SUV held lots of appeal. Unfortunately, at $37,500, the seller's attempt to recoup some of the cash and sweat equity that went into the build didn't sit well with most of you. The result was an overwhelming 78% No Dice loss.