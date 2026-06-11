Here's How To Convert A Power Wheels Car To Use A Drill Battery

It's been six months since Christmas and your kid is already bored with the low-speed and low power output of the battery-powered ride-on machine (BPROs) you bought for them, right? I'm not going to tell you your business, but if you want your kid to be a happy gearhead, you should probably upgrade that machine to run on a more powerful 20V system with rechargeable battery packs. As luck would have it, compact and powerful batteries are available from a dozen different power tool manufacturers, and they'll provide a faster and more fun experience for your little ones with a few do-it-yourself modifications. Maybe they'll even love you more.

If you're a parent of a young child you probably have one of these BPROs (likely a Power Wheels) in your garage right now taking up space and gathering dust. They're extremely expensive short-term fun, and kids get bored of them quickly. That standard 12v sealed lead acid battery system is hardly enough to keep a kid's attention when the iPads and Bluey are inside. All you need to do is swap out the battery packs and they'll be back outside ready to touch grass and go fast in no time.

If you're even a little bit capable of fiddling with electricity, you should be able to figure this process out for yourself, but there are dozens of in-depth how-to guides on the internet. We'll go over the basics here, it's a pretty standard job. Even at the higher voltage level of a Dewalt drill battery, you're not working with enough power to injure yourself, and you'd have to try really hard to set anything on fire, so don't be scared of it and dig in. Your kid could be ripping plastic wheel burnouts in no time flat.