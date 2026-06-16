Here's Why Every Trader Joe's Parking Lot Is A Tiny Nightmare

Trader Joe's is known for many things, like its great selection of pre-made and fresh food, its reasonable prices and its friendly staff. Every supermarket has at least one of those aspects, though. The one thing that truly sets it apart from every other grocery store on the planet is the fact that it has the worst, most God-awful, pain-enducing, miserable, nightmarish parking lots on planet Earth. I know it. You know it. We all know it. But why is it like this? Why is every Trader Joe's parking lot the seventh circle of Hell? Surely, it doesn't have to be this way.

Well, according to Trader Joe's, there's actually a reason why its parking lots are akin to a law hellscape of red shopping carts and people endlessly circling around in their cars, and it goes back to the company's first store in Pasadena, California.

The whole thing got broken down during a 2023 episode of the company's podcast called "Inside Trader Joe's." To this day, that store, which opened in 1967, has a parking lot that Matt Sloan, one of the podcast's hosts and TJ's vice president of marketing, described as "a bit challenging," because — like every other TJ's lot — it's small and busy. This isn't necessarily the company's fault, though. Like most things, you can thank the government for the issue.