Why So Many Accidents Happen In Parking Lots

Maybe you're not aware of this bit of trivia, but America has about 2 billion parking spaces. And perhaps you have your own stories or pet peeves about parking lot shenanigans, where someone might simply park their vehicle in the most egregious of ways just to annoy everyone else. Something you've probably never thought of, however, is the number of accidents that occur in parking lots.

While we'd have happily referred you to the latest data, unfortunately, the last time the NHTSA released statistics relating to parking lot incidents (non-traffic/non-roadway in regulatory speak) was in this 2024 report that mostly talks about injuries and fatalities until 2021. According to the report, an estimated 3,990 people were killed, and 64,838 people were injured in non-traffic vehicle crashes in 2021 alone. Although that sounds alarming, understand that "non-traffic" includes incidents or crashes in driveways, private roads, parking lots, and even carbon-monoxide poisoning inside vehicles. If we go by Axa XL's reporting, more than 500 people die every year from parking lot incidents, while this Kids and Car Safety report states that at least 50 children are backed over in the United States every week, mainly in driveways and parking lots.

Distraction is the primary reason, according to the National Safety Council's 2016 survey, which covered 2,409 drivers above 18 and 1,005 individuals between 15 and 17 years of age. The non-profit found that around 66% of respondents drive through parking lots while on their phone, and more than 50% use social media or are busy texting behind the wheel. Other distractions include taking photos or videos (49%), sending emails (50%), and programming the navigation system (63%). Although a fairly old survey, you could argue that the underlying pattern still holds even today.