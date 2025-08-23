Why Costco Parking Lots Feel Different (And It's Not By Accident)

Navigating the parking lot of any store often feels like entering a demolition derby you didn't sign up for. It's a chaotic ballet of near-misses, horn honking, and the slow, agonizing wait for someone to wedge a box obviously too big for their Crosstrek. Sorry to break it to you, but your rear hatch isn't a Tardis — no matter how convinced you were hauling that bargain flat screen out of the store.

Parking already seems like a struggle for some Americans — whether it's straddling the stripes or hogging multiple spaces. This frenzy can be enough to make you question your life choices. Yet, the Costco parking experience, despite the crowds and carts the size of a European hatchback, often feels surprisingly manageable.

This isn't just a happy accident. Instead, it's the result of a meticulously thorough design — a fusion of civil engineering and a deep understanding of human psychology. Every line, every curb, and every ridiculously wide parking space is a calculated move in a strategy to make your shopping trip just a little less maddening, from start to finish.