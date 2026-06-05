Chrysler Tried To Memory-Hole These Muscle Cars, But The Rumors Were True

The 1970s were depressing years to be a gearhead. The Clean Air Act of 1970 and the unleaded gasoline mandate put a damper on the peak period of high-performance muscle cars. However, there were rumors of a muscle car being developed by Chrysler. The rumor was that a few rebellious engineers and assembly line workers managed to sneak something special (and illegal) out of the factory doors. For decades, Chrysler denied that it ever built something like it. The corporate stance was that its legendary 440 Six-Pack (or Six-Barrel in Plymouth lingo) was canned by 1972. However, it turns out that the rumors were true.

For generations of Mopar fans, the 1972 "V-Code" was the ultimate urban legend. Chrysler's official dealership literature, printed in the spring of 1971, promised that the triple two-barrel Holley carburetor setup would return for '72 on the Road Runner GTX and Dodge Charger. By August 1971, it faced the corporate axe. The engine couldn't pass the EPA's strict new emissions certification tests, and the program was officially dead.

A decade later, Russel Morgan, a die-hard Mopar hunter, was browsing a salvage yard in North Carolina, where he spotted a beat-up Rallye Red 1972 Plymouth Road Runner. It looked like an ordinary parts car, but it had a bizarre combination of factory options, like an Air Grabber hood and an electric sunroof. When Morgan glanced at the data plate on the dashboard, his jaw hit the floor. The fifth digit of the VIN was a "V." In Chrysler speak, the V-code stood for one thing: a 440 Six-Pack.