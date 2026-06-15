Can I Get My Lexus Serviced At A Toyota Dealership?

Toyota dealers that service Lexus cars are nothing new. In other parts of the globe, Toyota dealerships are certified Lexus service centers, so it's not unusual to find a few Lexus cars chilling in Toyota lots. However, Lexus still recommends that their cars be serviced at authorized Lexus dealerships, since the automaker will not warrant any work by third-party garages, repair shops, or dealerships.

With that said, think twice about bringing your Lexus to a Toyota dealership if the car is still under warranty. Although some Toyota dealerships will accommodate routine maintenance work such as oil and filter changes, replacing the cabin filter, tire rotations, and wiper changes for Lexus vehicles, you're better off contacting a Lexus service center for more complex diagnosis, repair jobs, and warranty work. Toyota service centers cannot cover warranty repairs on Lexus cars, and servicing a Lexus outside an official Lexus dealership may void your car's existing warranties.

Despite sharing platforms and parts, Lexus vehicles are higher up the scale in performance, comfort, and luxury features, so you're better off with a Lexus dealership if your car needs more than a typical oil change.